 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 155: Emkay Global Financial

Broker Research
Jan 25, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

Despite higher provisions including hit on SR book, KVB reported a 13% beat on PAT at Rs2.9bn (vs est: Rs2.6bn), mainly due to continued margin expansion, recovery from written-off accounts (Rs0.85bn) and lower effective tax rate (due to higher w-offs). As promised, the bank has brought down NNPA below 1% (to 0.9%), and expects incremental LLP to be lower; it thereby guides for exit RoA of 1.35% in 4Q (1.3% in 3Q). Overall gross credit growth was healthy at 16% YoY/4% QoQ, while net credit growth at 16% YoY/3% QoQ was due to higher w-offs. However, higher asset re-pricing of the MCLR portfolio led to 25bps QoQ improvement in NIMs at 4.3%. Bank has started the pilot run for its MFI business via BC tie-up, sensing a high-margin business opportunity and a granularized portfolio. The Board has extended MD & CEO Ramesh Babu’s term (ending on July 29, 2023) for another 3 years, subject to approval by the RBI; this is comforting, given his contribution in the current transformational journey of the bank. We raise our FY23/24/25 earnings estimates by 6%/2%/4%, mainly driven by better NIMs and lower opex & LLP.

Outlook

KVB remains one of our top picks in the small banking space, given expected improvement in its RoA/RoE to a decadal high of 1.4%/16%, healthy capital ratios and emerging Management credibility. We retain BUY, with a revised TP of Rs155, up from Rs125, and now value the bank at 1.2x Dec-24E ABV (vs earlier 1x Sep-24E ABV earlier).