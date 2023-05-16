Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 155: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Karur Vysya Bank
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) posted a strong PAT beat yet again, of 15% at Rs3.4bn (Emkay: Rs2.9bn), boosted by robust & stable margins at 4.4%, higher recovery from written-off accounts, albeit partly offset by higher provisions, incl. restructured loans. Asset quality continues to improve, with NNPA now down to 0.7% from 2.3% a year ago. But gross credit growth was a tad disappointing, at 13% YoY/3% QoQ, and may stay moderate at 14% YoY in FY24E. Despite tempering our growth estimates and raising our operational cost forecast, we revise FY24E earnings by 7%, building-in the lower LLP.
Outlook
We expect KVB to deliver a healthy RoA/RoE of 1.5-1.4%/15% over FY24-26E. Bank remains our top pick in the small-cap banking space, given its superior return ratios, sturdy capital ratios and Mgmt credibility. We retain BUY with TP of Rs155/sh, valuing the bank at 1.1x Mar-25E ABV (vs 1.2x Dec-24E ABV earlier).
