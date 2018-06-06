App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:34 PM IST

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 149: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 149 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Advances at INR 448 bn grew  10% yoy, led by growth in retail of 20.2% yoy / 3.4% qoq. Corporate book at INR 144 bn grew by 6% yoy while commercial/SME book at INR 161 bn grew by 11% yoy. Within the retail portfolio, the bank witnessed robust traction in housing loans and mortgage which grew by 20% and 44% yoy respectively. We continue to factor in 12% CAGR in advances over FY19/20. The bank witnessed improving CASA ratio. CASA deposits formed 29.1% of the total deposit base. The management is guiding for >31% CASA by end of FY19.


Outlook


Slippages/NPA accretion and credit costs were broadly in-line with expectations. With another INR 3.25 bn of stressed accounts at the periphery of slipping into NPA, we believe the bank is only to see another quarter of high slippage and credit costs. Post this, the bank is expected to return to normalcy in terms of slippages and credit costs which in turn would be the driving force behind improving ROAs (expecting 1.1% for FY19). From credit standpoint, the bank’s strategy to increase the more granular retail/SME portion while curbing large-ticket corporate exposures continues to play out and is expected to enable KVB to emerge stronger. Thrust on digitalization should prove to be beneficial for the bank. We value the bank at 1.7x FY20E ABVPS of INR 87.6, translating into target price of INR 148.9. We maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:34 pm

#Buy #Karur Vysya Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

