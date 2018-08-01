Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 148: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

Barring the SME fumble (net NPA accretion of ~Rs 2.4bn vs. ~Rs 630mn QoQ), KVB’s 1Q show was inline. Stress inched up (slippages ~6.77% ann.) as corporate stress recognition continued. Asset growth was driven by Retail (+25% YoY) and SME (+15% YoY), while fees surprised positively (+31% YoY). The NIM slide was optical, owing to a one-off in 4QFY18. Rising CASA (30%, up 82bps) and slower opex growth (up merely 2% QoQ) were noteworthy. As corporate stress recognition tops out at KVB, the SME crack is a fresh concern worth tracking hereon. The strategic shifts (employee incentives, digital focus, growth-led efficiency gains, etc.) are known positives, but visible results are still some time away. Curtailed costs will boost profitability hereon, but elevated provisions will limit the gains at least in FY19.

Outlook

We expect KVB to achieve 1% RoAA by FY20E, despite cutting earnings by ~21/11% in FY19/20E. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 148 (2x Mar-20E ABV of Rs 74).

