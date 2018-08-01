App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 148: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 148 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Barring  the SME fumble (net NPA accretion of ~Rs 2.4bn vs. ~Rs 630mn QoQ), KVB’s  1Q  show  was  inline.  Stress  inched up (slippages ~6.77% ann.) as corporate  stress  recognition continued. Asset growth was driven by Retail (+25%  YoY) and SME (+15% YoY), while fees surprised positively (+31% YoY). The  NIM slide was optical, owing to a one-off in 4QFY18. Rising CASA (30%, up 82bps) and slower opex growth (up merely 2% QoQ) were noteworthy. As  corporate  stress recognition tops out at KVB, the SME crack is a fresh concern  worth  tracking hereon. The strategic shifts (employee incentives, digital  focus, growth-led efficiency gains, etc.) are known positives, but visible  results  are  still  some  time  away.  Curtailed costs will boost profitability hereon, but elevated provisions will limit the gains at least in  FY19.


Outlook


We  expect  KVB  to  achieve  1%  RoAA by FY20E, despite cutting earnings  by  ~21/11% in FY19/20E. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 148 (2x Mar-20E ABV of Rs 74).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Karur Vysya Bank #Recommendations

