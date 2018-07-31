App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 143: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 143 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Advances at INR 478.9 bn grew ahead of the system at 12.9% yoy/6.9% qoq, led by robust traction in retail (+24.9% yoy) and commercial  (14.6% yoy) credit. On the liabilities side, the bank saw nil growth in TDs while CASA continued to show improvement. At 30%, CASA improved by ~90 bps qoq while growing by 8% yoy/4% qoq in absolute terms. NII at INR 5.8 bn grew 8.4% yoy. NIMs at 3.65% witnessed slight pressure mostly on account of increasing in total stock of stress on the books.


Outlook


We continue to position credit costs as the main lever of ROA unlocking. Although corporate slippages have run the guided path, SME slippage during the quarter were higher than expected. Basis this, we have increased our net slippage estimate, leading to higher GNPA estimate for FY19/20. We value the stock at INR 143 per share, based on 1.7x FY20E ABVPS of INR 84.4.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Buy #Karur Vysya Bank #KRChoksey #Recommendations

