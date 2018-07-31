Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 143: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

Advances at INR 478.9 bn grew ahead of the system at 12.9% yoy/6.9% qoq, led by robust traction in retail (+24.9% yoy) and commercial (14.6% yoy) credit. On the liabilities side, the bank saw nil growth in TDs while CASA continued to show improvement. At 30%, CASA improved by ~90 bps qoq while growing by 8% yoy/4% qoq in absolute terms. NII at INR 5.8 bn grew 8.4% yoy. NIMs at 3.65% witnessed slight pressure mostly on account of increasing in total stock of stress on the books.

Outlook

We continue to position credit costs as the main lever of ROA unlocking. Although corporate slippages have run the guided path, SME slippage during the quarter were higher than expected. Basis this, we have increased our net slippage estimate, leading to higher GNPA estimate for FY19/20. We value the stock at INR 143 per share, based on 1.7x FY20E ABVPS of INR 84.4.

