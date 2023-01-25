 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 135: Anand Rathi

Jan 25, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

Anand Rathi's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

KVB’s Q3 FY23 profitability improved, its RoA coming at 1.32% (up 40bps q/q) on account of a strong operating performance. Key positives were 1) improving asset quality, 2) credit growth in mid-teens, 3) expanded margins and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth expected to be in the mid-teens and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs135, valuing the stock at 1.1x P/ABV on the FY25e book.