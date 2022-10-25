 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 115: Anand Rathi

Oct 25, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

Anand Rathi's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

KVB’s Q2 FY23 profitability improved, its RoA coming at 1.16% (up 30bps y/y) on account of a good operating performance. Key positives for the quarter were 1) moderating slippages, 2)pick-up in credit growth (many-year high), 3) better margins and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth expected to be in the mid-teens and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs115, valuing the stock at 0.9x P/ABV on the FY25e book.

