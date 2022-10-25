Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 115: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

KVB’s Q2 FY23 profitability improved, its RoA coming at 1.16% (up 30bps y/y) on account of a good operating performance. Key positives for the quarter were 1) moderating slippages, 2)pick-up in credit growth (many-year high), 3) better margins and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth expected to be in the mid-teens and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs115, valuing the stock at 0.9x P/ABV on the FY25e book.

