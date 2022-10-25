English
    Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 115: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


    KVB’s Q2 FY23 profitability improved, its RoA coming at 1.16% (up 30bps y/y) on account of a good operating performance. Key positives for the quarter were 1) moderating slippages, 2)pick-up in credit growth (many-year high), 3) better margins and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth expected to be in the mid-teens and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs115, valuing the stock at 0.9x P/ABV on the FY25e book.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 02:32 pm
