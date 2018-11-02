Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 114: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

Significantly slower business growth led to KVB’s weak operating performance overall. However, arrest in slippages in SME and sequential decline in net NPAs were key positives in Q2 FY19. We expect the bank’s asset quality, business growth and profitability to improve in the medium term. We retain our Buy recommendation.

Outlook

Our Oct’19 target of `114 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~1.5x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.