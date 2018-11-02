App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 114: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 114 in its research report dated October 04, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Anand Rathi's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Significantly slower business growth led to KVB’s weak operating performance overall. However, arrest in slippages in SME and sequential decline in net NPAs were key positives in Q2 FY19. We expect the bank’s asset quality, business growth and profitability to improve in the medium term. We retain our Buy recommendation.


Outlook


Our Oct’19 target of `114 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~1.5x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:11 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Karur Vysya Bank #Recommendations

