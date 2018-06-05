Buy Karur Vysya bank; target of Rs 112: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities's research report on Karur Vysya bank

During 4QFY18, KVB’s advances, showed a moderate growth of 11% YoY (2.5% QoQ) to INR 460bn. Growth was predominantly led by Retail (20.2% YoY), Agriculture (12.6% YoY) and Commercial (11% YoY) segments. The loan mix was noted at Corporate- 31%, Commercial- 35%, Agriculture & Retail, contributing ~17% each. Going forward the management has guided to continue to focus on Retail/ SME & Agri segment. Deposits grew at a tepid rate of 5.9% YoY (-0.4% QoQ) to INR 569bn, with major growth coming from demand deposits (13.3% YoY). CASA deposits grew by 11.3% YoY (3.5% QoQ), taking CASA ratio to 29.1% from 27.7% in 4QFY17. The management has highlighted that CASA ratio would improve further going ahead and reach ~31% by FY19E, owing to its extensive upgradation of its digital platform. Growth was also subdued in Interest Income, which grew by 4% YoY to INR 14.9bn. However, Net Interest income was up by 10.8% YoY (14.5% QoQ) to INR 6.43bn, aided by the decline in Interest expenses by 0.6% YoY (-1.5% QoQ). NIMs stand improved by 9bps YoY (42bps QoQ) to 4.13%, despite drop in Yield on advances (by 134bps YoY to 9.89%), supported by simultaneous fall in cost of funds (-33bps YoY) to 5.7%. Asset quality worsened with the GNPAs rising by 298bps YoY to 6.56% and NNPA by 163bps YoY to 4.16%, owing to fresh slippages of ~INR 5.9bn, of which INR 4.3bn were from the restructured pool. Further INR 1.75bn of slippages were on account of RBI’s Feb 2018 circular (revised framework for resolution of stressed assets). The outstanding balance in the watch-list created by the company is now at INR 3.25bn (vs. INR 6.5bn in 3QFY18).The management expects a further slippage of ~INR 2bn (from the restructured

standard book) from an account not existing in the current watch-list.

Outlook

Although KVB’s asset quality remains weak, the management sounds confident of improving the same going forward. Also there are signs of improvements in liability franchise, with higher share coming from CASA owing to digitization, which will have a positive impact on the NIMs. We revise our target price to INR 112, assigning a P/Bv of 1.2X FY20E and rate the stock a MARKETPERFORMER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.