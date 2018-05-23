App
May 23, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 180: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Centrum's research report on Karnataka Bank


We retain Buy on Karnataka Bank (KBL) with TP revised lower to Rs180. Q4’18 results were ahead of our estimates on both revenue / earnings front. This is even as the quarter saw bank recognise entire of its stressed asset portfolio (following RBI Feb, 2018 circular) including SMA2 portfolio and divergence related accounts as slippages in Q4’18.

Outlook

Retain Buy with TP at Rs180 (valued at 1.1x FY20E ABV). The reduction to our target multiple follows likely compression in the near term earnings and thus the returns ratios. Key risks - Higher than expected loan-loss provisions or lower growth could impact earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

