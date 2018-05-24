Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 163: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank (KBL) reported Q4FY18 PAT of INR118mn, lower than our estimate on higher credit cost, even while core profitability surpassed estimate. Slippages rose to >9% given RBI’s recent asset reclassification norm and divergence impact. Operationally, Q4FY18 clocked improving performance and was characterised by better revenue traction and controlled opex (up <8% YoY).

Outlook

KBL is focused on improving its retail proportion, which will help sustain revenue traction. Having said that, lower coverage ratio is likely to keep credit cost elevated. At CMP, the stock trades at 0.7x FY20E P/ABV, capturing risks and limiting downside. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR163 (maintaining 1.0x FY20E P/ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.