Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 163: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank’s (KBL) Q1FY19 performance was mixed with PAT at INR1.6bn (up 22% YoY) on lower credit cost and controlled opex (down >7% YoY), even while core profitability was muted. While improvement in asset quality (slippages at 2.3% versus past six quarters’ 5.0% run rate) and sustained loan growth (up >24% YoY) was encouraging, operationally it was a soft quarter with pressure on NIMs (down 50bps QoQ), softer fee income (albeit improving) and muted CASA growth (SA up <10% YoY). Going forward, though improving revenue traction (NIMs bottoming out) and controlled opex are likely to aid operating profit growth, elevated credit cost (coverage at sub-40%) could cap earnings growth. However, higher share of retail (~45%) and current valuation of 0.8x FY20E P/ABV lend comfort. Maintain ‘BUY’.

Outlook

KBL is focused on improving its retail proportion, which will help sustain revenue traction. Having said that, lower coverage ratio is likely to keep credit cost elevated. At CMP, the stock trades at 0.8x FY20E P/ABV, capturing risks and limiting downside. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR163 (maintaining 1.0x FY20E P/ABV).

