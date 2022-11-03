Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 140: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Karnataka Bank

A steep rise in margins and negative provisions led to Karnataka Bank’s Q2 strong profitability, with its RoA at 1.7%. With most pandemicrelated stress already recognised/re-structured, the focus now shifts toward growth. Key positives were 1) strong traction in retail loans, 2) moderation of slippages and 3) strong margin improvement. With credit growth picking up and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to normalise in the medium term.



Outlook

We upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a higher TP of Rs140, valuing the stock at 0.6x P/ABV on its FY25e book.

