Buy Karda Constructions; target of Rs 285: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities's research report on Karda Constructions

Karda Constructions Limited (KCL) reported a strong set of numbers for FY18, recording healthy increases in revenue and EBITDA, and robust PAT and EPS growth. The stronger growth rate of PAT/EPS is primarily attributable to higher ‘other income’ and proportionately lower tax expenses on a y-o-y basis. The results surpassed our expectations with higher-than-estimated revenue and profits with PAT coming in at much higher levels, aided by higher ‘other income’ and lower finance costs.

Outlook

The KCL stock currently trades at 14.0x FY19E EPS and 11.5x FY20E EPS. Based on a target P/E multiple of 18.0, we value KCL at Rs 285, representing a 57% upside from current levels and informing a BUY rating.

