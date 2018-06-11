App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:13 PM IST

Buy Karda Constructions; target of Rs 285: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Karda Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Khambatta Securities's research report on Karda Constructions


Karda Constructions Limited (KCL) reported a strong set of numbers for FY18, recording healthy increases in revenue and EBITDA, and robust PAT and EPS growth. The stronger growth rate of PAT/EPS is primarily attributable to higher ‘other income’ and proportionately lower tax expenses on a y-o-y basis. The results surpassed our expectations with higher-than-estimated revenue and profits with PAT coming in at much higher levels, aided by higher ‘other income’ and lower finance costs.


Outlook


The KCL stock currently trades at 14.0x FY19E EPS and 11.5x FY20E EPS. Based on a target P/E multiple of 18.0, we value KCL at Rs 285, representing a 57% upside from current levels and informing a BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #Karda constructions #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations

