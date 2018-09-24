App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karda Construction; target of Rs 288: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Karda Construction has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated August 13, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Karda Construction


Karda Construction Limited (KCL) has reported 1Q FY19 results. The results cannot be compared historically as KCL reported quarterly results for the first time since the listing of its shares. The company reported operating revenues of Rs 29.19 crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 8.35 crore. KCL reported a PAT of Rs 4.23 crore and EPS of Rs 3.43.


Outlook


The KCL stock currently trades at 13.3x FY19E EPS and 12.0x FY20E EPS. Based on a target P/E multiple of 18.0, we value KCL at Rs 288, representing a 50% upside from current levels and informing a BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 04:43 pm

tags #Buy #Karda Construction #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.