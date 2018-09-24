Buy Karda Construction; target of Rs 288: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Karda Construction

Karda Construction Limited (KCL) has reported 1Q FY19 results. The results cannot be compared historically as KCL reported quarterly results for the first time since the listing of its shares. The company reported operating revenues of Rs 29.19 crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 8.35 crore. KCL reported a PAT of Rs 4.23 crore and EPS of Rs 3.43.

Outlook

The KCL stock currently trades at 13.3x FY19E EPS and 12.0x FY20E EPS. Based on a target P/E multiple of 18.0, we value KCL at Rs 288, representing a 50% upside from current levels and informing a BUY rating.

