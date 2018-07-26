App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 600: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Kansai Nerolac has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Kansai Nerolac


As per management commentary, KNPL experienced double digit YoY growth across segments led by decorative segment. Management commented that raw material price inflation, volatility in crude prices and INR depreciation was more pronounced this quarter which impacted the operating margins. Management is making efforts to increase product prices and reduce various cost to counter the situation.


Outlook


We estimate that branded paint demand will remain robust in a country like India where per capita consumption is very low and 30% paint market is still unorganised. Management of KNPL also indicated that the volume trends remain strong for the company and expect the trend to continue in medium term. For KNPL, we estimate 9% volume CAGR over FY18 - FY20E with stable margins and ROE of ~19.6% and ROCE of ~28.9% for FY20E.Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 600 at 44x FY20E earnings.
For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Buy #Kansai Nerolac #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.