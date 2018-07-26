Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 600: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Kansai Nerolac

As per management commentary, KNPL experienced double digit YoY growth across segments led by decorative segment. Management commented that raw material price inflation, volatility in crude prices and INR depreciation was more pronounced this quarter which impacted the operating margins. Management is making efforts to increase product prices and reduce various cost to counter the situation.

Outlook

We estimate that branded paint demand will remain robust in a country like India where per capita consumption is very low and 30% paint market is still unorganised. Management of KNPL also indicated that the volume trends remain strong for the company and expect the trend to continue in medium term. For KNPL, we estimate 9% volume CAGR over FY18 - FY20E with stable margins and ROE of ~19.6% and ROCE of ~28.9% for FY20E.Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 600 at 44x FY20E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.