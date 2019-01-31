App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kansai Nerolac has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac


Kansai Nerolac (KNL) recorded strong topline growth of ~18% led by volume growth of ~14% (I-direct estimate). The volume growth was largely driven by strong festive demand of decorative paints but industrial paint (topline contribution of ~45%) offtake remain sluggish due to inferior automotive paint demand from its key client. On the margin front, gross margin stayed under pressure (down 550 bps YoY) mainly due to higher raw material prices and inability to pass on higher raw material prices in the industrial paint category. As a result, EBITDA margins fell ~370 bps YoY. Despite higher sales growth, lower EBITDA margin weighed on the bottomline, which declined ~10% YoY in Q3FY19 According to the management, crude oil prices have started cooling off from November onwards but prices of crude derivatives (like TiO2, monomers and resins) would start to decline with some lag. We believe a price hike to the tune of ~4% coupled with cooling of raw material prices would benefit the company, going ahead. KNL expects double digit volume growth across the paint category led by the decorative segment in the next two years owing to improvement in repainting demand.


Outlook


We model revenue, earning CAGR of 17%, 12%, respectively, led by ~13% volume CAGR in FY18-21E (largely driven by decorative paint segment while industrial segment to grow at moderate rate). We expect a gradual recovery in EBITDA margin, going forward, with recent price hikes and cooling off raw material prices from its peak. We roll over our valuation on FY21E earnings and value KNL at 35x FY21E earnings with a revised target price of Rs 480 and BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kansai Nerolac #Recommendations

