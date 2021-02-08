Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 653: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

We increase FY21/22/23 EPS estimates by 7.8%/ 10.4% / 7.2% due to high double digit growth in decorative segment on the back of strong demand post un-lock and strong pickup in Automotive, other Industrial coatings, waterproofing and Adhesive segments. KNPL registered strong volume growth led by recovery in metro and tier 1 cities along with sustained growth in tier 2,3,4 cities and rural towns. KNPL gained due to higher gross margins, better product mix and judicious cost control, however we expect margins to soften due to firm RM prices despite planned price increase across segments. We remain positive in the long term story for KNPL led by decorative paints demand (shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle) and gradual recovery in auto paints (rising demand for personal mobility) and emerging segments like powder coatings (appliances), infra coatings, transport/metros, rebar and Industrial applications.

Outlook

KNPL trades at 37.1xFY23 EPS which is at 30% discount to FY23 PE of APNT (53.5x) v/s historical average of 15%. Assign Buy with a target price of Rs653 (42xFY23 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.