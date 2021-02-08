MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 653: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kansai Nerolac Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 653 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


We increase FY21/22/23 EPS estimates by 7.8%/ 10.4% / 7.2% due to high double digit growth in decorative segment on the back of strong demand post un-lock and strong pickup in Automotive, other Industrial coatings, waterproofing and Adhesive segments. KNPL registered strong volume growth led by recovery in metro and tier 1 cities along with sustained growth in tier 2,3,4 cities and rural towns. KNPL gained due to higher gross margins, better product mix and judicious cost control, however we expect margins to soften due to firm RM prices despite planned price increase across segments. We remain positive in the long term story for KNPL led by decorative paints demand (shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle) and gradual recovery in auto paints (rising demand for personal mobility) and emerging segments like powder coatings (appliances), infra coatings, transport/metros, rebar and Industrial applications.


Outlook


KNPL trades at 37.1xFY23 EPS which is at 30% discount to FY23 PE of APNT (53.5x) v/s historical average of 15%. Assign Buy with a target price of Rs653 (42xFY23 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:44 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.