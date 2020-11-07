Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac reported a strong performance with ~15% YoY growth in decorative paint volumes in Q2FY21. The strong volume growth is attributable to intact demand from semi urban and rural regions along with continuous dealer additions (grew 4-5% in Q2FTY21). Further, demand for premium range of emulsions witnessed a strong recovery with the opening up of metro and tier 1 regions. The decorative segment value growth at 7% YoY was largely led by a change in product mix and dealer discount policies. On the industrial paint segment, while July-August witnessed a gradual recovery, the company witnessed strong demand in September 2020 led by automotive segments. On the margin front, gross margin was up ~90 bps YoY largely tracking benign raw material prices. Also ~275 bps YoY saving in other costs helped drive EBITDA margin up by ~300 bps YoY to 20%. Finally, while PBT grew 17% YoY, PAT de-growth of 18% YoY was largely on account of tax reversal benefit in the base period. We introduce FY23 estimates, with revenue earning CAGR of ~13% and 12%, respectively, supported by ~11% of volume growth in FY20-23E.

Outlook

We believe reopening of metro, tier 1 cities along with recovery in automotive industry would help drive volume for the company, going forward. We introduce FY23E estimates with revenue, earnings CAGR of 13%, 12% respectively. We roll over our valuation on FY23E and reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 605.

