Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kansai Nerolac Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


Kansai Nerolac reported a strong performance with ~15% YoY growth in decorative paint volumes in Q2FY21. The strong volume growth is attributable to intact demand from semi urban and rural regions along with continuous dealer additions (grew 4-5% in Q2FTY21). Further, demand for premium range of emulsions witnessed a strong recovery with the opening up of metro and tier 1 regions. The decorative segment value growth at 7% YoY was largely led by a change in product mix and dealer discount policies. On the industrial paint segment, while July-August witnessed a gradual recovery, the company witnessed strong demand in September 2020 led by automotive segments. On the margin front, gross margin was up ~90 bps YoY largely tracking benign raw material prices. Also ~275 bps YoY saving in other costs helped drive EBITDA margin up by ~300 bps YoY to 20%. Finally, while PBT grew 17% YoY, PAT de-growth of 18% YoY was largely on account of tax reversal benefit in the base period. We introduce FY23 estimates, with revenue earning CAGR of ~13% and 12%, respectively, supported by ~11% of volume growth in FY20-23E.



Outlook


We believe reopening of metro, tier 1 cities along with recovery in automotive industry would help drive volume for the company, going forward. We introduce FY23E estimates with revenue, earnings CAGR of 13%, 12% respectively. We roll over our valuation on FY23E and reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 605.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:52 pm

