172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kansai-nerolac-paints-target-of-rs-550-prabhudas-lilladher-5928371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kansai Nerolac Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated October 06, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


KNPL stands to gain from strong wholesale demand for Auto led by MSIL in 2Q post 7 quarters of decline in industrial paints volumes. We believe low base in Auto paints and gradual recovery in other industrials led by consumer durables will result in positive momentum. Decorative paints are on a solid wicket given strong post unlock demand from tier2/3 cities and low base for Kansai in J&K where it has 60-70% market share. Nerolac continues to achieve above market growth in decorative paints led by structural drivers like shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle. Kansai is diversifying its presence in emerging segments like coil coatings, rebar, pipe coatings, floor and Infra coatings. It has entered high growth segments like Adhesives, Construction chemicals and Wood coatings which will diversify sales and boost growth.



Outlook


We estimate 3.5% sales growth and 17.9% EBIDTA growth in 2Q on a low base. We estimate 14.8% PAT CAGR over FY20-23 and 26.3% PAT CAGR over FY21-23. Kansai trades at 33.3xFY23 EPS which is at xx% discount to APNT and 20% lower than life time high. We value the stock at 38xFY23 EPS and retain BUY with a target price of Rs550 (Rs501 based on 38xSept 22 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Buy #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.