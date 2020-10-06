Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

KNPL stands to gain from strong wholesale demand for Auto led by MSIL in 2Q post 7 quarters of decline in industrial paints volumes. We believe low base in Auto paints and gradual recovery in other industrials led by consumer durables will result in positive momentum. Decorative paints are on a solid wicket given strong post unlock demand from tier2/3 cities and low base for Kansai in J&K where it has 60-70% market share. Nerolac continues to achieve above market growth in decorative paints led by structural drivers like shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle. Kansai is diversifying its presence in emerging segments like coil coatings, rebar, pipe coatings, floor and Infra coatings. It has entered high growth segments like Adhesives, Construction chemicals and Wood coatings which will diversify sales and boost growth.

Outlook

We estimate 3.5% sales growth and 17.9% EBIDTA growth in 2Q on a low base. We estimate 14.8% PAT CAGR over FY20-23 and 26.3% PAT CAGR over FY21-23. Kansai trades at 33.3xFY23 EPS which is at xx% discount to APNT and 20% lower than life time high. We value the stock at 38xFY23 EPS and retain BUY with a target price of Rs550 (Rs501 based on 38xSept 22 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.