you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 520: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Kansai Nerolac Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated January 09, 2019.

Kotak Securities' research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


Reduction in GST rate from 28% to 18%, correction in crude prices, appreciation of INR, pre-election spending by government, increasing disposable income leading to strong growth in the decorative segment and stability in the industrial segment would drive the revenues and earnings of paint companies in H2FY19 and also in FY20E including KNPL.


Outlook


We increase earnings by 2/3% over FY18 to FY20E for KNPL and maintain BUY with an increased TP of Rs 520 (from Rs 485) at 41x FY20E earnings (from 39x).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #Buy #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Kotak Securities #Recommendatiions

