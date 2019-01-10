Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 520: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

Reduction in GST rate from 28% to 18%, correction in crude prices, appreciation of INR, pre-election spending by government, increasing disposable income leading to strong growth in the decorative segment and stability in the industrial segment would drive the revenues and earnings of paint companies in H2FY19 and also in FY20E including KNPL.

Outlook

We increase earnings by 2/3% over FY18 to FY20E for KNPL and maintain BUY with an increased TP of Rs 520 (from Rs 485) at 41x FY20E earnings (from 39x).

