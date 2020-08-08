Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 501: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

We are cutting FY21/22/23 EPS estimates by 7.3%/8.0% and 3.4% following 54% volume decline in 1Q and gradual recovery in Industrial paints demand in near term. KNPL is well placed to capitalize on rising demand in decorative paints given success of its economy segment product soldier, higher dependence on tier2/3 cities and low base from 2Q (Lockdown in Kashmir last year, 60-70% market share). Although recovery in auto paints will be gradual steady improvement in Maruti volumes are positive. We believe kansai efforts to reduce dependence on Auto segment will play out over the next 2/3 years as it gets scale in Coil Coatings, Auto refinishes, Rebar coatings, floor coatings and diversification in adjacencies like waterproofing, wood coatings and adhesives (5% of sales). Despite near term demand uncertainty due to sporadic lockdowns, long term outlook led by shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle will boost demand for decorative paints in coming years. We believe auto paints demand will show steady improvement given rising demand for personal mobility while rising demand for powder coatings from appliances, infra coatings, transport/metros, rebar and Industrial applications will power non-auto industrials.



Outlook

We estimate profits to decline 8.6% in FY21 and grow at CAGR of 26.3% in FY22/23. The stock trades at 33.6xSep22 EPS. We value the stock at 38xSep22 EPS and retain BUY with a target price of Rs501 (Rs 529 earlier).



