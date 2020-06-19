Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 487: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

KNPL Annual report highlights intent of the company to achieve broad based growth and reduce cyclicality by increasing presence in emerging coating segments of coil coatings, rebar, pipe coatings, floor and Infra coatings. It has also formed JV/tie ups and entered segments like Adhesives, Construction chemicals and Wood coatings mostly on the liens of what Pidilite has been doing. Capex plans have been on track and decorative unit in Goindwal (Punjab) has started while Gujarat plant has started getting orders from auto OEMs. Nerolac continues to achieve above market growth in decorative paints and success of soldier will enable it to get more share in the economy segment. Capex has declined to Rs2.3bn while lower inventories have resulted in higher OCF at Rs5.6bn. FCF has increased strong free cash flow with cash/investments of Rs4.7bn. Although KNPL has passed on input costs benefits in auto and industrials, we expect improved gross margins due to sharp decline in input costs.

Outlook

We believe structural drivers like shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle will continue to power demand for decorative paints although 1H21 demand will be impacted due to Covid 19 impact. We estimate flattish profits in FY21 and 31% growth in FY22 which would provide 15.5% PAT CAGR over FY20-22. The stock trades at 30.2xFY22 EPS which is at 29% discount to Asian paints. We value the stock at 38xFY22 EPS and retain BUY with a target price of Rs487, a 26% upside.







