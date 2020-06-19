App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 487: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kansai Nerolac Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 487 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


KNPL Annual report highlights intent of the company to achieve broad based growth and reduce cyclicality by increasing presence in emerging coating segments of coil coatings, rebar, pipe coatings, floor and Infra coatings. It has also formed JV/tie ups and entered segments like Adhesives, Construction chemicals and Wood coatings mostly on the liens of what Pidilite has been doing. Capex plans have been on track and decorative unit in Goindwal (Punjab) has started while Gujarat plant has started getting orders from auto OEMs. Nerolac continues to achieve above market growth in decorative paints and success of soldier will enable it to get more share in the economy segment. Capex has declined to Rs2.3bn while lower inventories have resulted in higher OCF at Rs5.6bn. FCF has increased strong free cash flow with cash/investments of Rs4.7bn. Although KNPL has passed on input costs benefits in auto and industrials, we expect improved gross margins due to sharp decline in input costs.



Outlook


We believe structural drivers like shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle will continue to power demand for decorative paints although 1H21 demand will be impacted due to Covid 19 impact. We estimate flattish profits in FY21 and 31% growth in FY22 which would provide 15.5% PAT CAGR over FY20-22. The stock trades at 30.2xFY22 EPS which is at 29% discount to Asian paints. We value the stock at 38xFY22 EPS and retain BUY with a target price of Rs487, a 26% upside.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:46 am

tags #Buy #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.