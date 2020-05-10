Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 486: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

KNPL 4Q Mgt commentary reinforced our positive stance on the company given 1) successful launch of soldier in economy segment in emulsions 2) foray in coil coatings, floor coatings and rebar coatings 3) strong free cash flow with cash/investments of Rs4.7bn and 4) sustained higher than industry growth in decorative segment. Although near term outlook remains uncertain due to lockdown impact on sales and sentiments, we expect smart recovery from 2HFY21 given low base in Auto and impact of J&K from 2Q20. Although KNPL has passed on input costs benefits in auto and industrials, we expect improved gross margins due to sharp decline in input costs.

Outlook

The stock trades at 28xFY22 EPS which is at 33% discount to Asian paints. We value the stock at 38xFY22 EPS and retain BUY with a target price of Rs486, a 35% upside.

