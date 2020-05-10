App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 486: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kansai Nerolac Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 486 in its research report dated May 08, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


KNPL 4Q Mgt commentary reinforced our positive stance on the company given 1) successful launch of soldier in economy segment in emulsions 2) foray in coil coatings, floor coatings and rebar coatings 3) strong free cash flow with cash/investments of Rs4.7bn and 4) sustained higher than industry growth in decorative segment. Although near term outlook remains uncertain due to lockdown impact on sales and sentiments, we expect smart recovery from 2HFY21 given low base in Auto and impact of J&K from 2Q20. Although KNPL has passed on input costs benefits in auto and industrials, we expect improved gross margins due to sharp decline in input costs.


Outlook


The stock trades at 28xFY22 EPS which is at 33% discount to Asian paints. We value the stock at 38xFY22 EPS and retain BUY with a target price of Rs486, a 35% upside.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 10, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Buy #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.