you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kansai Nerolac Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated May 09, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


Kansai Nerolac reported its Q4FY20 performance wherein revenue and earnings declined ~14% and 23% YoY, respectively. While the company’s decorative segment grew in double digits in January-February, the lockdown from the last week of March hurt overall decorative volume offtake in Q4FY20. However industrial segment (~40-45% of revenue) performance remained muted in Q4 owing to lower volume offtake from automotive industry. On the margin front, while benign raw material prices helped improve gross margins of the company (by 220 bps YoY, 100 bps QoQ) in Q4FY20, EBITDA margins stayed flat at 13% owing to lower operating leverage. Finally, higher depreciation charges, lower other income dragged PAT down 23% YoY to ~Rs 71 crore. Further, despite various challenges in FY20E, the company’s balance sheet position remained strong (with zero debt, efficient working capital management).Going ahead, while FY21E will be a challenging year for company (~45 days sales loss due to lockdown), we expect a strong recovery in FY22E led by decorative paints segment.



Outlook


KNPL is a leading paint manufacturer with a strong promoter pedigree. The company is well placed to face near term challenges of Covid-19 related slowdown due to its strong fundamentals (No. 3 decorative player with a pan-India dealer network and zero debt balance sheet). Considering a strong revival in paint demand from FY22E, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 415/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 10, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Recommendations

