Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 388: Geojit

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL) is the market leader in industrial paints and the third largest decorative paint company in India. During the quarter, the top line grew by 5.1% YoY, led by high single digit volume growth in the decorative paint business. Gross margin improved by 537bps YoY to 64.7% owing to moderation in raw material prices. While EBITDA margin improved by 294bps YoY to 15.4% in Q1FY24. Within the industrial paint segment, automotive demand stabilised, while the non-auto segment performed well. The management is focusing on improving its market share in the decorative business and expects the segment to grow faster than industrial paints. KNPL expects margins to stabilise at 14% in the coming years on account of favourable input prices and a revival in rural demand.

Outlook

We revised our rating from Accumulate to BUY and value KNPL at 40x on FY25E EPS with a target price of Rs. 388.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kansai Nerolac Paints - 31 -08 - 2023 - geo