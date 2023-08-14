English
    Buy Kalyan Jewellers India; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Kalyan Jewellers India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Kalyan Jewellers India

    Kalyan reported outperformance in 1Q with 31% YoY (consol) revenue growth driven by execution of accelerated franchisee-led store expansion. SSSG of 15% was healthy. Gross and EBITDA margins declined largely due to increased contribution of lower margin franchisee revenues. Non-south markets now contribute ~44% of revenues. We note (1) higher share of non-south revenues and (2) increased studded sales are natural tailwinds for Kalyan’s margin profile and the benefit should continue to accrue for next few years (franchisees revenues at lower gross margins will likely mask the benefits). We like the focus on recruiting new customers (+36% share in 1Q). While management called out some likely moderation in revenue trajectory in short-term, Kalyan has the potential to grow revenues at ~20% in rest of FY24E. Our high conviction BUY rating is intact. Retain top pick status.

    Outlook

    We cut our earnings estimates by 5% for FY24E adjusting for franchisee business; modelling revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGRs of 21% / 15% / 28% over FY23-FY25E. Maintain BUY with a DCF-based revised target price of Rs220 (was Rs200). Key risks: delay in showroom expansion and potentially higher competitive intensity in core south India markets.

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:40 pm

