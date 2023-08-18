English
    Buy Kalpataru Projects International; target of Rs 737: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Kalpataru Projects International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 737 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Kalpataru Projects International

    Kalpataru Projects International’s (KPIL) Q1FY24 performance was healthy with standalone revenue/EBITDA growth of 15%/17% YoY to INR 16.1bn/ INR 3.1bn, respectively. PAT was lower YoY at INR 1.3bn on account of a decline in other income (last year included dividend from subsidiaries) and increase in depreciation (+41% YoY) on higher capex in FY23. Standalone YTD order intake for KPIL stood at INR 73.8bn, mainly led by T&D and building & factories, taking the overall backlog to an excess of INR 500bn (inc. L1 of INR 40bn). As per the management, promoter pledge is currently at 46.96% and is likely to reduce gradually.

    Outlook

    We expect domestic and overseas T&D, water, B&F segments to fuel the growth. Maintain BUY with a revised SoTP-based target price of INR 737 (earlier INR 630).

