Buy Kalpataru Projects International; target of Rs 732: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) reported decent quarterly performance with standalone revenue growth of ~15.4% YoY and EBITDA margins remaining broadly flat at 8.7%. Net working capital days improved to 106days vs 134days in Q1FY23, driven by efforts towards project closure and timely collections. Order pipeline remains strong across business verticals such as T&D, Water, B&F and Oil & Gas. Management priorities are currently on 1) increasing margin to 9-10% over next 2-3 years, 2) expanding international business in new and existing areas, and 3) strengthening resources via training. Management maintained its FY24 guidance of 30%+ standalone revenue growth, Rs260bn order inflows, 4.5%-5% PBT margin and interest cost below 2% of sales. Debt is likely to be higher compared to FY23 owing to high growth expectations in FY24.



Outlook

We remain positive on KPP in long run owing to 1) strong order backlog, 2) strong order pipeline across segment, 3) focus on geographical expansion for segment such as Water, Railways, Civil etc. 4) increasing pre-qualification for large contracts and 5) operational & cost synergy arising due to merger. The stock is trading at PE of 15.8x/11.9x FY24/25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating on stock with revised SoTP based TP of Rs732 (earlier Rs625), valuing core business at 13x FY25E (11x earlier), owing to robust tendering prospects.

