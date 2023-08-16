English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kalpataru Projects International; target of Rs 732: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kalpataru Projects International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 732 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Projects International

    Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) reported decent quarterly performance with standalone revenue growth of ~15.4% YoY and EBITDA margins remaining broadly flat at 8.7%. Net working capital days improved to 106days vs 134days in Q1FY23, driven by efforts towards project closure and timely collections. Order pipeline remains strong across business verticals such as T&D, Water, B&F and Oil & Gas. Management priorities are currently on 1) increasing margin to 9-10% over next 2-3 years, 2) expanding international business in new and existing areas, and 3) strengthening resources via training. Management maintained its FY24 guidance of 30%+ standalone revenue growth, Rs260bn order inflows, 4.5%-5% PBT margin and interest cost below 2% of sales. Debt is likely to be higher compared to FY23 owing to high growth expectations in FY24.


    Outlook

    We remain positive on KPP in long run owing to 1) strong order backlog, 2) strong order pipeline across segment, 3) focus on geographical expansion for segment such as Water, Railways, Civil etc. 4) increasing pre-qualification for large contracts and 5) operational & cost synergy arising due to merger. The stock is trading at PE of 15.8x/11.9x FY24/25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating on stock with revised SoTP based TP of Rs732 (earlier Rs625), valuing core business at 13x FY25E (11x earlier), owing to robust tendering prospects.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kalpataru Projects International - 16 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Kalpataru Projects International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:37 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!