Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 624: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

We have raised FY21E EPS estimates by 3% due to building of higher execution post strong execution in 1QFY20. KPTL reported strong set of numbers for 1QFY20 with revenue/PAT growth of 25%/14% mainly on the back of strong execution in Domestic T&D, Oil & Gas Pipeline and Railways segments. The current order back (excl. Linjemontage) of Rs144 bn (2x FY19 revenues) gives strong future revenue visibility. The company has maintained FY20 order inflow guidance of Rs100 bn led by opportunities in T&D (Green Energy Corridor projects in domestic market and international projects) and Infra sector. KPTL maintained sales growth guidance of 15-20%, EBITDA margin of 10.5-11%. As a part of improving capital allocation, KPTL entered into binding agreement with CLP India to sell Kalpataru Satpura Transco Private Limited (KSTPL), Alipurduar Transmission Limited (ATL) and Kohima Mariani Transmission Limited (KMTL) for EV of Rs.32.8 bn. The expected cash flow of ~Rs12 bn, will be used for repaying debt, working capital funding and future capex. The company has also Identified key areas in automation and digitization in the areas of supply chain and delivery to improve the profitability.

Outlook

We believe with strong revenue visibility, steady margin profile and positive outlook in T&D and emerging segments like Railways/Oil & Gas, will help KPTL deliver 20% earnings CAGR over FY19-21E. With focus on improving capital allocation, balance sheet strengthening and strong visibility, we raise PE multiple of 14x (12x) to core EPC business and maintain BUY with revised SOTP based TP of Rs624.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.