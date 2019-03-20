Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 552: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 552 in its research report dated March 15, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission
Order book strengthens (2.2x TTM) with recent order wins and order inflow visibility in railways, oil & gas provides incremental opportunities. Introduced FY2021E numbers and expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 17% and 19%, respectively, over FY2018-FY2021E.
Outlook
We maintain Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 552 on a SoTP basis, factoring in healthy execution on a strong order backlog.
