Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 552: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

Order book strengthens (2.2x TTM) with recent order wins and order inflow visibility in railways, oil & gas provides incremental opportunities. Introduced FY2021E numbers and expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 17% and 19%, respectively, over FY2018-FY2021E.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 552 on a SoTP basis, factoring in healthy execution on a strong order backlog.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.