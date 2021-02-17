MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 536: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 536 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

Broker Research
February 17, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Kalpataru Power (KPTL) reported 11% APAT beat. It has received 3QFY21 orders of Rs 29bn and is optimistic on achieving full-year guidance of Rs 90- 100bn. The sale of Alipurduar asset was completed during the quarter, and divestment of Kohima asset is on track. Restructuring of JMC’s BOT road assets is likely to be concluded by June-21. KPTL acquired Fasttel during 4QFY21. It remains on track to achieve net zero debt status, with Indore real estate monetisation picking pace and Shubham Logistics operation performance improving.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on KPTL with an unchanged target price of Rs 536.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations
first published: Feb 17, 2021 02:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.