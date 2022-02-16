Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 444: Prabhudas Lilladher

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) reported weak Q3FY22 performance with revenue decline of 7% YoY and margins getting impacted due to higher commodity and freight cost. Given muted performance in 9MFY22, higher commodity price and freight cost, management has revised downward its FY22 revenue guidance to single digit decline (earlier 5-10% growth), EBITDA margins to be ~9-9.5% and order inflow guidance at ~Rs70-80bn. Domestic T&D activity is expected to pickup in coming quarters led by TBCB, private players and SEBs. While on international front tendering opportunity remains robust from regions like Africa, Middle East, Bangladesh, Nepal, SAARC and Nordic countries. Given execution challenges, higher commodity price and increased freight cost, we revised downwards our EPS estimate by 27%/22% for FY23/24. However, remain positive on stock in long run owing to 1) strong outlook from international markets, revival in domestic T&D, along with growth emerging in segments such as Railways/ O&G and 2) deleveraging backed by asset monetization.

Outlook

At CMP stock trades at PE of 14.9x/11.9x/9.9x FY22E/23E/24E. We roll forward our estimate to FY24, with revised SoTP of Rs444 (earlier 508) and maintain ‘BUY’ rating on stock.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 392.55, up Rs 10.60, or 2.78 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 394.00 and an intraday low of Rs 383.90.

It was trading with volumes of 3,345 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 42,986 shares, a decrease of -92.22 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.37 percent or Rs 5.15 at Rs 381.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 495.95 and 52-week low Rs 338.00 on 03 August, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.13 percent below its 52-week high and 15.72 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,845.43 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More