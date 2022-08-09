English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 442: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 442 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


    Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) reported a revenue decline of 2.8% YoY to Rs15.4bn, mainly due to lower order inflows received in FY22. However, with strong order pipeline, execution is likely to pick-up in coming quarters. Margins were impacted due to higher commodity prices and freight cost. Management indicated margins are expected to improve from Q3FY23 with execution of newer fixed price contracts (received at higher prices) and reach 9% in FY23. Order inflows came in at Rs36.6bn, translating to order book of Rs175.5bn (2.5x TTM revenue). Going forward, order pipeline remains healthy with strong traction seen in International T&D and Oil & Gas sector in geographies such as such as Middle East, Americas and Africa. Net debt remains at elevated level of Rs9.3bn and is likely to reduce going forward, led by better cash collections, softening commodity prices and prudent working capital management.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on KPP in the long run, owing to robust order backlog, strong outlook for international markets, revival in domestic T&D, along with growth emerging in segments such as Railways/ O&G, deleveraging backed by asset monetization (Indore project), expected strong performance in International Subsidiaries (Linjemontage, Fasttel), likely synergy benefits post JMC merger. Consequently, we marginally revise upwards our EPS estimate by 0.7%/2.3% for FY23/24. At CMP stock trades at PE of 14.1x/10.8x FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs442 (Rs421 earlier).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kalpataru Power Transmission - 080822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.