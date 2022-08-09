Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 442: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) reported a revenue decline of 2.8% YoY to Rs15.4bn, mainly due to lower order inflows received in FY22. However, with strong order pipeline, execution is likely to pick-up in coming quarters. Margins were impacted due to higher commodity prices and freight cost. Management indicated margins are expected to improve from Q3FY23 with execution of newer fixed price contracts (received at higher prices) and reach 9% in FY23. Order inflows came in at Rs36.6bn, translating to order book of Rs175.5bn (2.5x TTM revenue). Going forward, order pipeline remains healthy with strong traction seen in International T&D and Oil & Gas sector in geographies such as such as Middle East, Americas and Africa. Net debt remains at elevated level of Rs9.3bn and is likely to reduce going forward, led by better cash collections, softening commodity prices and prudent working capital management.

Outlook

We remain positive on KPP in the long run, owing to robust order backlog, strong outlook for international markets, revival in domestic T&D, along with growth emerging in segments such as Railways/ O&G, deleveraging backed by asset monetization (Indore project), expected strong performance in International Subsidiaries (Linjemontage, Fasttel), likely synergy benefits post JMC merger. Consequently, we marginally revise upwards our EPS estimate by 0.7%/2.3% for FY23/24. At CMP stock trades at PE of 14.1x/10.8x FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs442 (Rs421 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kalpataru Power Transmission - 080822 - prabhu