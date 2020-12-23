MARKET NEWS

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 437: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated December 22, 2020.

December 23, 2020 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


We are upgrading target price of Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) to Rs437 (Rs296 earlier) as we increase PE multiple from 6x to 8x (last 5-year average 15x, ~45% discount to its peers) and rollover valuations to FY23E. We believe KPTL is well poised for exponential growth led by a) healthy order inflows given strong visibility both in domestic as well as international markets, b) strong order book (Rs123bn), c) deleveraging backed by asset monetization worth Rs10bn+, d) impressive execution track record with stable margins (10-11%), e) sharp improvement in operational performance of subsidiaries – JMC (PAT of Rs1.5bn, up 11%% YoY) & SSL (PAT of Rs6mn in 4QFY20) and f) clarity on reducing pledge by Rs3-3.5bn over 1 year.



Outlook


We believe worst is over and remain optimistic owing to positive outlook on T&D and emerging segments like Railways/Oil & Gas. We expect KPTL to deliver ~12% earnings CAGR over FY20-23E, it currently trades at 7.1x FY23 EPS. Retain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 23, 2020 01:13 pm

