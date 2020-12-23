Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 437: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

We are upgrading target price of Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) to Rs437 (Rs296 earlier) as we increase PE multiple from 6x to 8x (last 5-year average 15x, ~45% discount to its peers) and rollover valuations to FY23E. We believe KPTL is well poised for exponential growth led by a) healthy order inflows given strong visibility both in domestic as well as international markets, b) strong order book (Rs123bn), c) deleveraging backed by asset monetization worth Rs10bn+, d) impressive execution track record with stable margins (10-11%), e) sharp improvement in operational performance of subsidiaries – JMC (PAT of Rs1.5bn, up 11%% YoY) & SSL (PAT of Rs6mn in 4QFY20) and f) clarity on reducing pledge by Rs3-3.5bn over 1 year.

Outlook

We believe worst is over and remain optimistic owing to positive outlook on T&D and emerging segments like Railways/Oil & Gas. We expect KPTL to deliver ~12% earnings CAGR over FY20-23E, it currently trades at 7.1x FY23 EPS. Retain BUY.

