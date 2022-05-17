English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 421: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 421 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


    Kalpataru Power Transmission’s (KPTL) quarterly performance was impacted due to lower dispatches in T&D business, lower order inflow in H1FY22, slower execution in O&G, higher commodity & freight cost and CTC provisioning. In Q4FY22 order inflow grew 52% YoY to Rs46bn, including one large T&D order won in Chile worth ~Rs32bn. Order book stands strong at Rs157.6bn (2.2x FY22 revenue). Domestic T&D prospects improved in last couple of months and capex is likely to be driven from state government and PGCIL in near term. International T&D is expected to continue its momentum, backed with multilateral funding. Management guided 10-15% revenue growth and EBTIDA margin to be ~9% for FY23. Promoter pledge is expected to come down Q2FY23 onwards. Given execution challenges, higher commodity price & freight cost and supply chain disruption, we revise our EPS estimates downwards by 18.2%/13.5% for FY23/24. We believe supply chain normalization and softening of commodity price in the long run will benefit KPP owing to 1) robust order backlog, 2) strong outlook from international markets, revival in domestic T&D, along with growth emerging in segments such as Railways/ O&G 3) deleveraging backed by asset monetization (Indore project) 4) strong performance in Linjemontage and 4) improving operation performance of Fasttel.



    Outlook


    At CMP stock trades at PE of 13.2x/10.2x FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs421 (Rs467 earlier).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 05:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.