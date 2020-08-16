Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 357: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

1QFY21 performance was a beat on all fronts, driven by robust execution amidst a challenging environment, as well as cost rationalisation. Multiple triggers are in place for a further re-rating with (1) execution efficiency reaching ~90% pre-COVID level (~75-80% execution in May-20), (2) monetisation of three BOOT transmission assets during FY21E on track, and (3) restructuring of two JMC roads BOTs, which shall reduce cash burnout (Rs ~0.5bn in FY21E vs Rs ~0.8bn in FY20). No change in FY21/22 estimates.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on Kalpataru Power (KPTL) with an SoTP of Rs 357/sh (core 10x FY22EPS).

