Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 357: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 357 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


1QFY21 performance was a beat on all fronts, driven by robust execution amidst a challenging environment, as well as cost rationalisation. Multiple triggers are in place for a further re-rating with (1) execution efficiency reaching ~90% pre-COVID level (~75-80% execution in May-20), (2) monetisation of three BOOT transmission assets during FY21E on track, and (3) restructuring of two JMC roads BOTs, which shall reduce cash burnout (Rs ~0.5bn in FY21E vs Rs ~0.8bn in FY20). No change in FY21/22 estimates.



Outlook


We maintain BUY on Kalpataru Power (KPTL) with an SoTP of Rs 357/sh (core 10x FY22EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations

