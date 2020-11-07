Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 340: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

Sales for Q2FY21 came in flat at Rs18.8bn, largely in line with our estimates, as company successfully restored labor availability and normalcy of supply chain; majority of projects are currently operating at pre-COVID levels. EBITDA came in flat at Rs2bn while EBITDA margins were stable at 10.7%. The company has an order book of Rs.123bn with a split of ~40% orders from O&G and Rail business. The company is looking at an ordering pipeline of Rs140-150bn in the domestic space. Along with Oil & Gas and Railways, it is targeting a full year order of Rs90-100bn. It continues to maintain its revenue target of 5% in FY21 with EBDITA margins in the range of 10.5-11% while aiming to be debt free by end of the year on a standalone basis.

Outlook

With the management confident of orders picking momentum in H2, the outlook continues to remain positive for Kalpataru. We maintain our Buy rating with SOTP based TP of Rs340, as we roll forward our valuations to Sep 22E.

