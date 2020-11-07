172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kalpataru-power-transmission-target-of-rs-340-dolat-capital-market-6084471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 340: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Sales for Q2FY21 came in flat at Rs18.8bn, largely in line with our estimates, as company successfully restored labor availability and normalcy of supply chain; majority of projects are currently operating at pre-COVID levels. EBITDA came in flat at Rs2bn while EBITDA margins were stable at 10.7%. The company has an order book of Rs.123bn with a split of ~40% orders from O&G and Rail business. The company is looking at an ordering pipeline of Rs140-150bn in the domestic space. Along with Oil & Gas and Railways, it is targeting a full year order of Rs90-100bn. It continues to maintain its revenue target of 5% in FY21 with EBDITA margins in the range of 10.5-11% while aiming to be debt free by end of the year on a standalone basis.



Outlook


With the management confident of orders picking momentum in H2, the outlook continues to remain positive for Kalpataru. We maintain our Buy rating with SOTP based TP of Rs340, as we roll forward our valuations to Sep 22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:32 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.