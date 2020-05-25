Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 333: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

4QFY20 performance was a miss owing to COVID-19 impact in last week of Mar-20 (Rs 3bn miss in revenue). Multiple triggers are in place for further re-rating with (1) Resumptions of near 75-80% execution in May-20 (2) Likely monetization of three BOOT transmission assets during FY21E & (3) Restructuring of JMC three Roads BOTs, which shall reduce cash burnout. We have increased FY21/22E EPS by 28.7/4.6% to factor in better than expected execution ramp up.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) with increased SoTP of Rs 333/sh (core 10x FY22EPS).







