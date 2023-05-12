English
    Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 701: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 701 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 12, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Kalpataru Power

    KPTL reported 23% YoY revenue growth for the quarter, on the back of strong growth in the Water/T&D/B&F (51%/17%/14%) segments. While revenue beat our estimate, margin at ~7% (Rs600mn of project-closure charges and Rs240mn of forex loss) dented the performance. Order inflow at Rs252bn was up 38% YoY, and the order book now stands at ~Rs460bn (additional L1 of Rs40bn), which gives considerably high sales-growth visibility. Management has guided for 30% revenue growth for FY24, with PBT margin in the 4.5-5% range, inflows of Rs260bn and RoCE of 18-20%.


    Outlook

    Merger benefits like lower interest cost (on account of JMC loans), productivity in operations/HR/IT, and bidding for larger projects would be medium-term benefits for the company. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock, with TP of Rs701/share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    first published: May 12, 2023 04:12 pm