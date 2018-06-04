Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kalpataru Power

Kalpataru Power (KPTL) reported better-than-expected Q4FY18 results. Revenues came in at Rs 1931.4 crore, up 29.1% YoY, above our estimate of Rs 1751.5 crore. On a consolidated basis, revenues grew 15% while PAT grew 77% due to the better performance of developmental assets and interest rate reduction EBITDA came in at Rs 209.2 crore with EBITDA margins of 10.8%, marginally below our estimate of 11.0%, on account of a higher-than-expected increase in employee expenses and raw material expenses KPTL reported PAT of Rs 104.8 crore, in line with our estimate of Rs 104.8, up 17% YoY. The effective tax rate has increased to 38.2% vs. 30.2% in Q4FY17 on account of one of provision of Rs 12 crore in the international market.

Outlook

The overall strong order book growth with strong traction in railways and pipeline business, improved subsidiary performance and operating leverage gains will support consistent growth and drastically improve the return ratios of the company from 11.2% in FY18 to 13.1% in FY20E. With 21.8% PAT CAGR, we value KPTL on a SoTP basis. We maintain BUY rating with a fair value of Rs 600/share (with base business at 16x FY20E). We believe KPTL is on a very strong footing and continues to get rerated.

