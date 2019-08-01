Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kalpataru Power

For Q1FY20, Kalpataru Power (KPTL) reported a strong performance with standalone revenue coming in at Rs 1655 crore, up 24.9% YoY (above our estimate of Rs 1517.4 crore) driven by strong execution in domestic T&D, oil & gas and Railways. EBITDA came in at Rs 192 crore, with EBITDA margins of 11.6%. PAT came in at Rs 92 crore (against our estimate of Rs 91.4 crore) up 13.6% YoY. Order inflow for Q1FY20 came in at Rs 1814 crore. As on Q1FY20, the order book was at Rs 14745 crore (including Rs 416 crore order book of Linjemontage) providing good revenue visibility over next year.

Outlook

We value KPTL on a SoTP basis and maintain BUY with a revised fair value of Rs 570/share (with base business at 13x FY21E).

