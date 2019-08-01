App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Kalpataru Power


For Q1FY20, Kalpataru Power (KPTL) reported a strong performance with standalone revenue coming in at Rs 1655 crore, up 24.9% YoY (above our estimate of Rs 1517.4 crore) driven by strong execution in domestic T&D, oil & gas and Railways. EBITDA came in at Rs 192 crore, with EBITDA margins of 11.6%. PAT came in at Rs 92 crore (against our estimate of Rs 91.4 crore) up 13.6% YoY. Order inflow for Q1FY20 came in at Rs 1814 crore. As on Q1FY20, the order book was at Rs 14745 crore (including Rs 416 crore order book of Linjemontage) providing good revenue visibility over next year.


Outlook


We value KPTL on a SoTP basis and maintain BUY with a revised fair value of Rs 570/share (with base business at 13x FY21E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kalpataru Power #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.