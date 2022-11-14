English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 565: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 14, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Kalpataru Power


    KPTL (Standalone) missed street’s estimates due to lower revenue owing to low opening order book in the T&D segment and slower progress in select projects. Revenue fell by 6% YoY for Q2FY23, while EBITDAM came in at 8.2% vs. 8.4% QoQ. Management now expects revenue growth to be at 7.5-10%, as the execution pace is expected to pick up in 4QFY23. Strong order inflows of ~Rs69bn (YTD) imply revenue pickup for FY24. Order book stands at Rs188bn (Rs157bn as of March 2022-end), excluding L1 of Rs43bn. JMC Projects reported 36% YoY revenue growth for Q2FY23, with EBITDAM at 8.3% – flat QoQ and up 180bps YoY. YTD inflows stood at Rs75bn, while order book at the end of the quarter stood at Rs200bn.



    Outlook


    Given improved order inflow, higher valuation of JMC Projects, and rollover to Dec-2023, our TP now stands at Rs565 (earlier Rs545). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, as improvement in real estate business, merger of JMC in KPTL, and improved inflows across segments are all positives.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kalpataru Power - 14 -11-2022 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Kalpataru Power #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:55 pm