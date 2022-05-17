English
    Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 500: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Kalpataru Power


    KPTL (Standalone) reported a 14% YoY decline in revenue in Q4FY22 and a ~200bps correction in EBITDAM, due to lower dispatch in T&D, weak inflows in H1FY22 and slow progress in few oil & gas pipeline projects. For FY22, revenue declined 8% YoY, while EBITDAM fell to 9.2% from 10.5% YoY, affected by higher commodity and freight prices. The order inflow of Rs81.6bn was lower by 3% YoY. The order book stood at Rs157bn, with international T&D accounting for ~61% of the book. In FY23 so far, the company has bagged orders worth Rs16.3bn and has emerged L1 in orders worth ~Rs15bn.



    Outlook


    FY23 is expected to see revenue growth of 10-15% and EBITDAM of 9% as per management. Inflows are expected to be in the Rs100-110bn range. Net debt has fallen from Rs7.7bn in FY21 to Rs4.1bn FY22. We maintain Buy with a Mar’23 TP of Rs500 (earlier Rs490). The merger with JMC Projects will have financial and operational synergy.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:49 pm
