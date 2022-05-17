Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 427: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Kalpataru Power
Prevailing challenges related to input costs and supply-chain disruptions hurt Kalpataru’s Q4 FY22 performance. Revenue fell 14% y/y and the EBITDA margin contracted 189bps y/y. On execution front, the company is well placed to deliver decent revenue growth (an 11% CAGR over FY22-24) led by its strong, Rs157.6bn, order book, 2.2x FY22 sales. Commodity pressures, however, will curb profitability, with FY23e/FY24e EBITDA margin expected to be benign at 8.7%/9.3%, compared to the past 10.5-11%. The recent fall in the stock price reflects the ongoing challenges and, hence, is attractive at 10.7x FY24e EPS.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of Rs427 (assigning a 10x P/E to FY24e core earnings).
