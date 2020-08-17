172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kalpataru-power-target-of-rs-385-anand-rathi-5709241.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 385: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Kalpataru Power


Despite Covid disruptions, Kalpataru Power posted better-than-expected results. Its healthy order book and execution ramp-up at various sites helped management remain upbeat and maintained its 5-10% revenue growth and 10.5-11% EBITDA margin guidance for FY21. Also, it is confident of bagging orders of `90bn-100bn. In accordance with the better-than-expected Q1 and healthy order backlog of `135bn, we have raised our revenue and margin. The ongoing monetisation of transmission assets is likely to significantly de-lever the balance sheet.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy with a higher sum-of-parts-based TP of `385 (earlier `344).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Kalpataru Power #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.