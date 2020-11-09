172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kalpataru-power-target-of-rs-385-anand-rathi-2-6088191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 385: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Kalpataru Power


Kalpataru’s revenue and margins were in line with expectations. Its healthy order book and execution ramp-up at various sites helped management stay upbeat and retain 5-10% revenue growth guidance. Till now, FY21 orders of Rs32.3bn were booked in its international T&D business largely (76% of inflows). The Rs123bn order book is well diversified across various businesses. Backed by a robust bid pipeline, management maintained its order-inflow guidance of Rs90bn-100bn.


Outlook


With in-line results, we keep our estimates unchanged and maintain our Buy rating with a sum-of-parts-based target of Rs385.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:15 pm

