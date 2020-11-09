Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 385: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Kalpataru Power

Kalpataru’s revenue and margins were in line with expectations. Its healthy order book and execution ramp-up at various sites helped management stay upbeat and retain 5-10% revenue growth guidance. Till now, FY21 orders of Rs32.3bn were booked in its international T&D business largely (76% of inflows). The Rs123bn order book is well diversified across various businesses. Backed by a robust bid pipeline, management maintained its order-inflow guidance of Rs90bn-100bn.

Outlook

With in-line results, we keep our estimates unchanged and maintain our Buy rating with a sum-of-parts-based target of Rs385.

