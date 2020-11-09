Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 385: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Kalpataru Power
Kalpataru’s revenue and margins were in line with expectations. Its healthy order book and execution ramp-up at various sites helped management stay upbeat and retain 5-10% revenue growth guidance. Till now, FY21 orders of Rs32.3bn were booked in its international T&D business largely (76% of inflows). The Rs123bn order book is well diversified across various businesses. Backed by a robust bid pipeline, management maintained its order-inflow guidance of Rs90bn-100bn.
Outlook
With in-line results, we keep our estimates unchanged and maintain our Buy rating with a sum-of-parts-based target of Rs385.
