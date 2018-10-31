Buy Kajaria; target of Rs 528: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Kajaria

Net sales (incl other operating income) was up 8.1% YoY to INR 7.25bn which is above our estimate of INR 6.99bn. During the quarter, volume grew by 10.5% YoY to 17.68msm and realization fell by 3.3% YoY to INR 349/ sq. mtr. From 1st October 2018, company has taken a price increase to the tune of 2% in GVT. Revenue from Sanitaryware / faucet grew 31.5% YoY to INR 435mn. We are positive on the long term prospects of the company given its leadership position and execution capabilities, in addition to this, the favorable long term demand drivers such as declining interest rate cycle, normal monsoon and GST rate reduction are likely to spur demand.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 379, the stock is trading at 28.7XFY19E and 21.5XFY20E earnings. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock, while reducing the target price to INR 528 (earlier: INR 584) based on a target P/E of 30XFY20EPS.

