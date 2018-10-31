App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria; target of Rs 528: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Kajaria has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 528 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Kajaria


Net sales (incl other operating income) was up 8.1% YoY to INR 7.25bn which is above our estimate of INR 6.99bn. During the quarter, volume grew by 10.5% YoY to 17.68msm and realization fell by 3.3% YoY to INR 349/ sq. mtr. From 1st October 2018, company has taken a price increase to the tune of 2% in GVT. Revenue from Sanitaryware / faucet grew 31.5% YoY to INR 435mn. We are positive on the long term prospects of the company given its leadership position and execution capabilities, in addition to this, the favorable long term demand drivers such as declining interest rate cycle, normal monsoon and GST rate reduction are likely to spur demand.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 379, the stock is trading at 28.7XFY19E and 21.5XFY20E earnings. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock, while reducing the target price to INR 528 (earlier: INR 584) based on a target P/E of 30XFY20EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:23 pm

