Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 675: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Kajaria Ceramics


Strong outperformance on all fronts, led by volumes reverting to pre-COVID levels as seen in last year and strong rise in OPM. Management highlights healthy revenue and OPM outlook for H2FY2021. Key growth triggers such as GST, export opportunities for Morbi players, and low gas prices likely to sustain. Management to scale bathware business over the next three years. Kajaria saw strong surge in net cash position and reduction in working capital.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a PT of Rs. 675, considering healthy business outlook leading to 26% CAGR in net earnings over FY2021E-FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations #Sharekhan

