Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 675: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Kajaria Ceramics

Strong outperformance on all fronts, led by volumes reverting to pre-COVID levels as seen in last year and strong rise in OPM. Management highlights healthy revenue and OPM outlook for H2FY2021. Key growth triggers such as GST, export opportunities for Morbi players, and low gas prices likely to sustain. Management to scale bathware business over the next three years. Kajaria saw strong surge in net cash position and reduction in working capital.

Outlook

We recommend Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a PT of Rs. 675, considering healthy business outlook leading to 26% CAGR in net earnings over FY2021E-FY2023E.

